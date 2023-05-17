US Dollar (DXY): Strengthens on Debt Default Concerns, Safe-Haven Demand

FXEmpire.com -

DXY Highlights

US dollar benefits from safe-haven status amidst US debt default concerns

Positive consumer spending data reduces expectations for Fed rate cuts

Euro weakens as the US dollar index reaches its highest level since April

DXY Overview

The US dollar (DXY) is performing well on Wednesday, benefiting from its safe-haven status amidst concerns of a potential US debt default. Traders also reduced their bets on imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts following positive consumer spending data in the country.

The US dollar index, which compares the dollar to a basket of other currencies such as the euro, yen, and sterling, is trading at 102.835, up 0.43 or +0.42%, reaching its highest level since early April. Against the yen, the dollar increased by 0.4% to a two-week peak of 136.99, and it rose by 0.5% against the sterling to $1.2422, its highest level against the British currency since April 26. In other news, the euro weakened against the dollar, reaching a six-week low at $1.0831.

Progress Made on US Debt Ceiling Deal

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy have made progress towards a deal to raise the US debt ceiling. However, nothing has been finalized yet. Investors are concerned that a default would negatively impact the global economy, causing them to see the dollar as a safe haven.

Retail Sales Boost Dims Rate Cut Hopes

The solid increase in consumer spending in April and statements from Federal Reserve officials have dampened expectations for US interest rate cuts in the near future.

Fed Presidents Caution on Rate Cuts

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said it was premature to discuss rate cuts. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted that rates had not yet reached a point of stability for the central bank, given persistent inflation.

Rate Cut Expectations Decline

Market expectations for a rate cut in June have significantly decreased. Interest rate futures pricing now indicates no chance of a cut, in contrast to the 17% probability estimated a month ago. As markets adjust their rate cut expectations, modest increases in the dollar are anticipated. There is also a possibility of a rate hike, although the likelihood is low.

Short-Term Bullish Outlook for US Dollar

The US dollar is currently projected to have a bullish outlook in the short term. This assessment is supported by several factors. Firstly, the dollar is performing strongly and capitalizing on its safe-haven status, which is particularly evident amidst concerns about a potential US debt default. Secondly, traders are adjusting their positions by reducing bets on anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, driven by encouraging consumer spending data. These combined factors contribute to the positive forecast for the US dollar in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily June US Dollar Index

The main trend is up. The index extended its rally over 102.405 (S1) earlier today. It could run into some minor top resistance at 102.745 (R1) and 103.025 (R2), but overcoming these levels could trigger an acceleration into 103.631 (R3).

A failure to hold 102.405 (S1) will be a sign of weakness. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the next support at 101.797 (S2).

S1 – 102.405 R1 – 102.745 S2 – 101.797 R2 – 103.025 S3 – 100.520 R3 – 103.631

