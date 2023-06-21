US Dollar (DXY): Steady-to-Better Ahead of Powell’s Testimony

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar resilient, sterling declines on higher British inflation.

Investors anticipate Powell’s testimony and monitor currency landscape.

Fed’s commitment to tightening policy affects dollar index and bond yields.

Overview

In anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress, the dollar showed resilience against major currencies, while sterling faced a decline due to higher-than-expected British inflation data. The upcoming testimony and the surprising persistence of British consumer price gains have sparked interest among investors, potentially reshaping the global currency landscape.

High Inflation Impacting Sterling

British inflation remained steady at 8.7% in May, defying hopes of a cooling trend from the previous month. This unexpected resilience raised concerns about the potential negative impact on the value of sterling. Initially, the currency briefly strengthened against the dollar but quickly retraced its gains.

Yen Pressured by BOJ’s Dovish Tone

Simultaneously, the dollar experienced a 0.5% rise against the Japanese yen, reaching 142.15 per dollar. The Bank of Japan’s commitment to maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy, pressured the Yen.

Powell’s Testimony to Reveal Fed’s Stance

As investors assessed the economic outlook, U.S. Treasury yields remained relatively stable. Following the recent pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign, two more 25 basis point increases are expected this year, as projected by central bankers. Investors eagerly awaited Powell’s testimony for additional clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy stance and its potential implications for the economy.

The central bankers’ forecast of an additional 50 basis points in rate hikes by the end of 2023, despite the recent pause, demonstrated the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tightening monetary policy. During Powell’s testimony, market participants will closely analyze whether the Fed emphasizes its determination for further hikes or adopts a more data-dependent approach. This communication will likely impact the dollar index and bond yields, with potential implications for currency markets.

Anticipated Hawkish Testimony Bolsters Dollar Strength

In the short term, the DX Y is expected to sustain its strength against major currencies, fueled by anticipated hawkish remarks from Powell during his testimony. Investors eagerly await his comments, seeking clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook and its potential impact on the broader economy. This, along with the dollar’s resilience and sterling’s struggles due to British inflation data, underscores the significance of Powell’s upcoming testimony and the projected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which are poised to shape currency markets in the near future.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour DXY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing bearish market sentiment as it trades below the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages. The current 4-hour price of 102.642 is slightly higher than the previous close of 102.618, indicating a minor upward movement. The 14-4H Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 48.89, suggesting a neutral sentiment. The main support area ranges from 102.136 to 102.006, while the main resistance area is between 103.280 and 103.424. Overall, the DXY market is currently leaning towards a bearish outlook, but further price movements and key levels should be monitored for confirmation.

