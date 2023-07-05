US Dollar (DXY): Steady Ahead of Fed Minutes but Set Up for Volatile Reaction

FXEmpire.com -

Dollar remains steady as traders await Fed minutes.

Market focuses on potential intervention risk and downside for yen.

Investors analyze Fed minutes and upcoming data for rate hike insights.

The U.S. dollar remained steady against major currencies on Wednesday as traders eagerly awaited the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, seeking insights into the future of interest rates. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six others, including the euro and the yen, remained flat at 103.15. The euro held steady at $1.088, while sterling dipped slightly to $1.2698. The dollar-yen rate stayed around 144.3 yen, below the intervention level set by Japanese authorities last year. Market focus remained on the potential risk of intervention, but there was a growing belief in further downside for the yen in the medium term.

Investors looked to the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s recent policy meeting and remarks from New York Fed President John Williams for fresh clues on monetary policy. Policymakers, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, have indicated the need for further rate hikes to combat inflation and maintain economic stability. Markets have priced in an 86% chance of a quarter-point rate increase in July and a near-20% chance of another increase in September. However, analysts suggest that while the minutes may offer insights, the upcoming monthly employment report will carry greater weight in shaping market sentiment.

Meanwhile, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield edged lower as markets reopened after the Independence Day holiday, with investors focusing on the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes. The dollar’s performance remains closely linked to the U.S. Treasury yield. Traders are assessing both the pace and magnitude of the currency’s movements to gauge the likelihood of intervention by the Ministry of Finance in Japan. While the market does not perceive 145 as a critical level, a stabilizing USD/JPY exchange rate could diminish the risk of intervention.

Overall, market participants are eagerly analyzing the Federal Reserve’s minutes and upcoming economic data to gain a clearer understanding of the monetary policy outlook and potential rate hikes, which will greatly influence the direction of the U.S. dollar and global currency markets.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) shows a neutral to slightly bearish market sentiment. The current 4-hour price of 103.065 is slightly lower than the previous close of 103.167, indicating a modest downward movement.

The price is below the 200-4H moving average of 103.316 but above the 50-4H moving average of 102.925, suggesting a mixed sentiment. The 14-4H RSI reading of 51.73 confirms the balanced sentiment.

The market remains within the main support area of 101.930 to 102.113 and the main resistance area of 103.280 to 103.424, indicating a sideways market with no clear breakout. Traders should closely monitor price movements for a clearer market direction. The price action suggests investors are waiting for a catalyst.

