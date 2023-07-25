US Dollar (DXY): Stable as Fed Begins Two-Day Policy Meeting

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Dollar strengthens, central bank meetings monitored.

Fed’s 25 basis point rate increase anticipated.

Euro and sterling face challenges, yen under pressure.

Overview

The US Dollar (DXY) strengthened against major currencies on Tuesday, with investors keeping a close eye on this week’s trio of significant central bank meetings. U.S. Treasury yields saw an increase, adding support to the dollar’s rise. The Federal Reserve’s meeting began on Tuesday, and it is widely anticipated that a 25 basis point rate increase will be announced on Wednesday. However, uncertainty looms regarding the Fed’s future rate decisions later in the year.

The Federal Reserve meeting is expected to result in a 25 basis point rate hike, marking the last increase of the current tightening cycle. Investors are keenly awaiting the Fed’s statement and press conference to gauge the central bank’s outlook on the robust U.S. economy.

The ECB, Bank of Japan, and Federal Reserve are all scheduled to reveal their rate decisions this week, further contributing to market speculation. While a 25 basis point rate hike from the ECB is already priced in, the outlook for future rate increases remains uncertain. Economic data, especially the consumer price index, will play a crucial role in shaping central banks’ policies.

The euro struggled against the dollar, hitting a two-week low due to the euro zone’s worsening business downturn. The euro zone’s business activity declined significantly in July, raising concerns about a possible recession. Market uncertainty surrounds the ECB’s stance on rates amid the gloomy economic data.

Sterling also experienced a decline against the dollar, while the U.S. dollar index steadied. In the UK, the private sector grew at its weakest pace in six months, while in the U.S., business activity slowed to a five-month low.

The yen struggled to recover from its losses as the Bank of Japan is reportedly inclined to maintain its yield control policy unchanged during its policy meeting this week.

In conclusion, the US Dollar is on the rise as investors brace for significant central bank meetings. Uncertainty surrounds future rate decisions, and economic data will be closely monitored. The euro and sterling face challenges due to economic downturns, while the yen remains under pressure. The market’s focus is now on the central banks’ announcements and their impact on global currencies.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) market shows mixed sentiment as the 4-hour price hovers at 101.437, slightly below the previous close. While below the 200-4H moving average (102.090), indicating bearish sentiment, it remains above the 50-4H moving average (100.427), reflecting short-term bullish momentum. The 14-4H RSI at 67.11 suggests strong bullishness.

The market currently trades within the main support area (99.630 – 100.016) and main resistance area (103.280 – 103.424), indicating consolidation. The overall sentiment is cautiously bullish in the short term but neutral in the longer term, driven by the interplay of moving averages and support/resistance levels.

