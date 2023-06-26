US Dollar (DXY): Slides Against Majors on Growing Global Economic Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar weakens as concerns persist over global economic outlook.

Euro Zone faces challenges with declining business growth and manufacturing slowdown.

Market attention turns to Russian events and upcoming economic data.

Overview

The U.S. dollar opened the week weaker against a basket of currencies. Lingering concerns over the global economic outlook were fueled by prolonged monetary tightening cycles by major central banks. Despite a gain of over 0.5% last week, its first increase in nearly a month, the dollar stabilized lower at 102.280 on Monday. Investor caution persisted due to dramatic events in Russia. However, the impact on the currency market was limited as market participants evaluated the implications of the aborted mutiny.

Euro Edges Up Amid Euro Zone Challenges

The Euro managed to recover some of its losses from the previous week, edging up 0.05% to $1.0901. However, the Euro Zone faced its own challenges as the German IFO Business Climate Index dipped to 88.5 in June. This was weaker than the market expectation of 90.7. This decline followed the Euro Zone’s business growth practically stagnating in June, largely due to a slowdown in manufacturing activity and a sluggish expansion of the dominant services industry.

Pound Posts Modest Gain

Meanwhile, the British pound saw a modest rise of 0.11% to $1.2730, partially offsetting its 0.8% decline last week triggered by a 50-basis-point rate increase from the Bank of England (BOE), which raised concerns about a potential British recession. Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data suggested that while Britain’s economy showed signs of a slowdown, inflation pressures remained high.

Yen Higher but Close to 7-Month Low

The Japanese yen experienced a slight increase of more than 0.2% to 143.39 per dollar, but it remained close to a seven-month low of 143.87 reached on Friday. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) expressed the need for an early revision to its yield curve control, highlighting the contrasting stances between the BOJ’s ultra-dovish position and hawkish central banks elsewhere.

Mixed Reading on US Economy

As for the U.S. economy, business activity declined to a three-month low in June. This was accompanied by a deeper contraction in the manufacturing sector. However, the overall outlook indicated a slight uptick in economic growth for the second quarter. Weak PMI data from Europe reinforced the perception that aggressive monetary tightening in major economies could further deteriorate the global economy, potentially bolstering the safe-haven appeal of the U.S. dollar.

Market Focus: Russia and Economic Data

Looking ahead, traders closely monitored developments in Russia following unexpected events over the weekend. They raised questions about President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. Additionally, the focus shifted to upcoming economic data, including durable goods orders and housing sector reports, as well as remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Market participants sought insights into the state of the economy and the potential timing and extent of interest rate hikes, with markets currently pricing in a 72% chance of a rate hike announcement at the Fed’s next meeting in July.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) market shows a slightly bearish sentiment as the current 4-hour price of 102.623 is lower than the previous close. It is trading below the 200-4H moving average of 103.271, indicating a potential bearish trend. The 50-4H moving average at 102.527 provides minor support. The 14-4H RSI stands at 50.67, close to the neutral level, suggesting a balanced sentiment.

The main support area ranges from 102.113 to 101.930, while the main resistance area ranges from 103.280 to 103.424. The market is currently consolidating within these levels, warranting close monitoring for potential breakout opportunities and directional cues.

