US Dollar (DXY): Showing Resilience after Positive Initial Claims Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Dollar maintains stability following strong domestic job data.

Pound weakens as UK inflation data falls below expectations.

Market debates rate cycles and adjusts expectations accordingly.

Overview

The US Dollar (DXY) remained steady against the euro and the yen on Thursday, following better-than-expected domestic job data. This positive development positions the dollar for its first weekly gain in almost a month against a basket of currencies, primarily driven by its upward momentum against the pound. Notably, the pound has experienced a 2.3% decline in value this week, largely influenced by data revealing a cooling trend in UK inflation.

Currency Reactions Forecast Volatility Ahead

Although the dollar index traded relatively unchanged, hovering near a 15-month low for the week, individual currency reactions to data are expected to exhibit volatility. Currently, the market is engaged in debates surrounding potential pauses or moves by various countries, closely assessing their proximity to the peak of the rate cycle. Consequently, each new piece of information holds considerable weight, impacting expectations for the global rate cycle within individual countries.

Challenges Persist for Pound Amid Inflation Concerns

In a broader currency market analysis, the pound continues to face challenges, marking its fifth consecutive daily loss—a streak not seen since last autumn. The recent release of British inflation data falling below market expectations has led investors to reduce their predictions of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Money markets suggest that a rise beyond the current 5% rate to 6% is highly unlikely.

As a result, the pound weakened by 0.2% to reach $1.2916. However, market expectations regarding rate hikes by the Bank of England have become more reasonable. Meanwhile, the euro experienced a slight increase of 0.1% to reach $1.121, with investors shifting their focus to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled for next week.

ECB Signals Dovish Stance, Yen Strengthens

Recent statements from ECB policymakers have conveyed a more dovish tone, and the prospect of rate increases beyond July’s anticipated 25-basis-points raise remains uncertain. On the other hand, the Japanese yen strengthened, causing the dollar/yen currency pair to decrease by 0.2% to reach 139.42 on the day.

Short-Term Outlook: Central Bank Dependent

In summary, the US Dollar has maintained its stability against the euro and yen following positive job data. With the dollar poised for a weekly gain, the pound has struggled due to lower-than-expected inflation figures. Market expectations for rate hikes by the Bank of England have been adjusted accordingly. The euro saw a modest increase, while the Japanese yen gained strength, resulting in a decline in the dollar/yen currency pair.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) is displaying bullish momentum as it threatens to surpass the 50-4H moving averages and records a significant gain. With the current price at 102.480, the market shows a substantial increase from the previous close of 100.252.

While the position of the 200-4H moving average at 102.346 confirms the longer-term downtrend, crossing the 50-4H moving average at 100.458 will further support a shift the bullish sentiment. The 14-4H RSI stands at 59.42, indicating strong momentum. The overall analysis suggests a bullish short-term outlook for the US Dollar (DXY) market.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.