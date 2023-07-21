US Dollar (DXY): Resilient U.S. Labor Market Creates Stability

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar stable with strong U.S. labor market data.

Yen strengthens on Japan’s rising core inflation.

Central bank meetings to guide monetary policies.

Overview

The US Dollar (DXY) maintained stability on Friday, with indications of a resilient U.S. labor market potentially leading the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for an extended period. In contrast, the yen strengthened following Japan’s core consumer inflation picking up pace in June. As central bank meetings from Europe, Japan, and the United States loom next week, investors analyze data to assess future monetary policy paths.

The Japanese yen saw a slight uptick of 0.08% to 139.97 per dollar after the nationwide core consumer price index rose 3.3% in June, aligning with market expectations, but remaining above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target. This data raises the likelihood of the BOJ revising its inflation forecast upward in upcoming projections.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s recent statement indicated that Japan remains far from sustainably achieving the 2% inflation target, leading to speculations of unchanged monetary policy for this year. Consequently, the window for BOJ policy tightening narrows, with the base case now leaning toward policy maintenance.

US Labor Market Resilience

On the other hand, the U.S. labor market displayed resilience as the number of Americans filing new jobless claims unexpectedly declined to a two-month low, indicating ongoing labor market tightness. This positive result reinforces the likelihood of the Federal Reserve proceeding with a 25 basis point rate hike next week, supported by market expectations.

The dollar gained 0.03% against a basket of currencies at 100.78, with an overall 1% weekly gain. The euro, after dropping 0.6% on Thursday, rose 0.04% to $1.1132. In the upcoming week, the European Central Bank is anticipated to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, as unanimously predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. Furthermore, a majority of economists now expect another hike in September.

Short-Term Outlook: Fed Dependent

In summary, the market sees stability in the dollar as it eyes central bank meetings and assesses economic data for insights into future monetary policy decisions. Japan’s inflation data suggests a likely revision by the BOJ, while the U.S. labor market resilience strengthens the case for a Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, the euro awaits the ECB’s anticipated interest rate increase.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) is in a strong position on the 4-hour chart as the current price of 101.018 is higher than the previous close of 100.741. The price is above the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, indicating a potential bullish trend with strong support levels. The 14-4H RSI reading of 68.62 suggests moderately positive momentum.

The main support area at 99.630 to 100.016 and distant main resistance area at 103.280 to 103.424 further support the bullish outlook. Traders should monitor price movements around the support and resistance levels for confirmation of the market’s upward direction. The moving averages indicate there is room to the upside.

