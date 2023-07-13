US Dollar (DXY): Rebounding after Weakening PPI Data Spurs Unexpected Response

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Dollar recovers despite expected bearish response.

Weaker-than-anticipated rise in June’s PPI confirms inflation slowdown.

Dollar’s fate hinges on upcoming FOMC meeting and market expectations.

Overview

In a surprising turn of events, the US Dollar (DXY) made a swift recovery against its counterparts following the release of the US producer price index (PPI) report, which confirmed a slowdown in inflation. Despite expectations of a bearish response, the price action suggests a peculiar “sell the rumor, buy the fact” scenario.

PPI Growth Slower than Expected

The focus of investors on Thursday shifted to the June producer price index, revealing a weaker-than-anticipated rise of 0.1%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted a 0.2% increase for the previous month. Furthermore, the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also fell short of expectations at 0.1%.

Dollar Reversing (Sell Rumor, Buy Fact?)

Earlier in the trading session, the dollar experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest point since last April. Traders interpreted the relatively subdued US inflation as a signal that US interest rates could reach their peak as early as this month, leading to a surprisingly cool response from the market.

Slow CPI Growth Crushed Greenback

Wednesday’s US data showcased a sharper-than-expected deceleration in inflation during the previous month. As a result, the dollar witnessed its largest one-day sell-off in five months, plummeting to its lowest level against the euro and sterling in over a year and against the Swiss franc in over eight years.

Traders Betting Fed Tightening is Nearly Over

Market expectations indicate that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to implement another rate hike later this month, as indicated by interest rate futures. However, any anticipation of further rate increases has all but disappeared.

The trajectory of the dollar for the remainder of the year remains uncertain. Much hinges on the upcoming FOMC meeting in a couple of weeks, which will heavily influence the fate of the US currency and set the tone for the summer. Should the Fed offer any hint of dovishness, dollar bears will seize the opportunity to drive its value lower. However, some traders are skeptical that July’s rate hike will mark the end of the tightening cycle.

As expectations of further US rate increases wane, the narrowing interest rate differentials between the US and other countries have propelled alternative currencies, particularly the euro, sterling, and yen, to strengthen against the dollar.

Short-Term Outlook: Technical Shift

In conclusion, the US Dollar rebounded following the release of the PPI report, defying expectations. The focus now shifts to the upcoming FOMC meeting, which will be pivotal in determining the direction of the dollar. Meanwhile, as investors reassess the likelihood of future rate hikes, alternative currencies continue to gain strength against the greenback.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) is experiencing bearish sentiment based on the analysis of technical indicators. The current 4-hour price of 100.012 is slightly lower than the previous 4-hour close. It is also below both the 200-4H moving average at 102.975 and the 50-4H moving average at 102.296, indicating a downward trend. The 14-4H RSI is at an oversold level of 15.01, highlighting strong selling pressure.

Additionally, the price is below the main resistance area but holding the psychological $1.00 level. Overall, the US Dollar market is currently bearish based on these indicators, but ripe for a counter-trend reversal because of oversold conditions.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.