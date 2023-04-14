US Dollar (DXY): March Retail Sales Weak but US Dollar Rebounds on Strong Q1 Results

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

March retail sales data initially caused the US Dollar to weaken

Nonetheless, core retail sales only fell by 0.3% last month, and gains in January and February indicate a robust Q1

The US Dollar rebounded, showing resilience amidst weak retail sales figures

Overview

The dollar index recovered on Friday from a one-year low against a basket of currencies due to March retail sales data, which showed some components were not as weak as anticipated. Initially, the dollar decreased after retail sales fell more than predicted in March as consumers reduced purchases of expensive items like motor vehicles.

Nonetheless, core retail sales fell by only 0.3% last month, and gains in January and February put consumer spending on track to accelerate in the first quarter. Although the data appeared weak, economists noted that the context of a strong January still indicates a robust quarter.

On Friday, June US Dollar Index futures settled at 101.245, up 0.545 or +0.54%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $27.67, up $0.15 or +0.55%.

Choppy Trade on Fed Rate Hike Uncertainty

The euro fell by 0.44% to $1.0999 after reaching $1.10755, the highest point since last April. On the other hand, the dollar strengthened against the Japanese yen by 0.91% to 133.78. Investors anticipate a possible slowdown and are pricing in the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates later in the year, causing choppy trading. However, the economy remains reasonably resilient.

Mixed Bag for US Economy

Further data released on Friday showed that US consumer sentiment slightly increased in April, but households anticipated that inflation would rise over the next 12 months. While production at US factories fell more than anticipated in March, it achieved a modest gain in the first quarter.

Fed Officials Offer Mixed Views on Inflation and Rate Hikes

Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that despite a year of aggressive rate increases, U.S. central bankers have made little progress in reaching their 2% inflation target, and therefore need to increase rates further.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggested that one additional quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike could allow the Fed to conclude its tightening cycle with confidence that inflation would gradually return to its 2% target.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee cautioned that a U.S. recession is feasible as the Fed’s steep rate-hikes over the past year filter through the economy. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed will hike by another 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.

Daily June US Dollar Technical Analysis

Daily June U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, Friday’s closing price reversal bottom suggests momentum may be getting ready to shift to the upside.

A trade through 100.420 will negate the chart pattern and signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 102.480 will change the main trend to up.

The minor range is 102.480 – 100.420. Its retracement zone at 101.450 – 101.693 is the early target on Monday. The key support is the Feb. 2 main bottom at 100.345.

A trade through 101.430 will confirm the closing price reversal bottom. This could trigger the start of a 2-3 day counter-trend rally.

