US Dollar (DXY): Lower Against Major Currencies as Yen Intervention Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Dollar slightly declines against major currencies, including the euro.

Focus on yen-dollar exchange rate and potential Japanese intervention.

Market subdued due to US holiday, anticipation of employment report.

Overview

The dollar experienced a slight decline against a basket of major currencies, including the euro. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, remained relatively unchanged at 102.615 at 12:30 GMT. However, the euro faced a 0.15% decline against the dollar, trading at $1.089.

Traders on Intervention Alert

Meanwhile, the yen-dollar exchange rate drew attention as markets stayed alert for signs of Japanese intervention. Although the broader market was calm due to a public holiday in the United States, investors remained watchful for any indications of coordinated action. Japanese officials, including top financial diplomat Masato Kanda, revealed ongoing close contact with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other overseas authorities, signaling the possibility of joint intervention. This news emerged as the yen continued to hover above 144 per dollar.

Japan’s Intervention Efforts Impact Yen-Dollar Exchange Rate

Japan had previously intervened in the foreign exchange market in September and October, buying yen to boost its currency. The Bank of Japan’s commitment to maintaining an ultra-loose policy contributed to the yen’s decline to as low as 145 per dollar. The central bank’s reluctance to deviate from its yield curve control (YCC) policy, aimed at keeping bond market rates low, could result in a higher dollar. Analysts speculate that the dollar may surpass 150 yen, increasing the likelihood of intervention.

As of 1104 GMT, the dollar weakened by 0.18% against the yen, trading at 144.44. Despite this decline, the yen remained close to its nearly eight-month low of 145.07 per dollar. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki cautioned against excessive yen selling, indicating concerns about further depreciation.

Quiet Trade as Traders Await Fed Minutes, US Jobs Report

Market activity was relatively subdued due to the closure of U.S. markets for the July 4 public holiday. Traders eagerly awaited the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls employment report, which could have an influential impact on the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy decision. As investors anticipate key economic data and its potential market ramifications, they remain vigilant and prepared for any significant market developments.

Short-Term Outlook: Heightened Volatility on Horizon

In summary, the dollar recorded a marginal decline against major currencies, including the euro. Consequently, focus shifted towards the yen and the potential for Japanese intervention, while the overall market sentiment remained subdued in light of the U.S. public holiday.With the anticipation of key economic data and its potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s decisions, market participants closely monitor any signs of volatility or noteworthy developments in the foreign exchange market.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) experienced a slight decline, with the current price at 102.951 and the previous close at 103.011. The 200-4H moving average stands at 103.319, and the 50-4H moving average is at 102.873. The 14-4H RSI indicates a neutral sentiment at 49.19.

The current price is trading inside the moving averages, sugging a bearish longer-term trend and a bullish short-term trend. Overall, the market sentiment appears relatively balanced and neutral

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

