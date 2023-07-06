US Dollar (DXY): Labor Market Strength Impacting Performance Ahead of NFP Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Dollar experiences slight decline despite robust ADP employment data.

Private payrolls surge, exceeding economists’ expectations.

Increase in unemployment claims suggests gradual easing of labor conditions.

Overview

The US Dollar (DXY) experienced a slight decline against major currencies on Thursday as traders reacted to robust ADP employment data. Despite a surge in US Treasury yields, the dollar failed to surpass the previous week’s high, settling at 102.605. However, it managed to recover from its lows during the trading session.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other major currencies, including the euro and the yen, recorded a 0.087% decrease. This modest dip came after a private payrolls report indicated a strong US labor market, while a separate report on Americans filing for unemployment benefits suggested a gradual easing of labor conditions.

ADP: Private Sector Payrolls Soar

The ADP National Employment report revealed that private payrolls in the US surged by 497,000 jobs in June, surpassing economists’ expectations. However, the May data was revised lower from 278,000 to 267,000 jobs added. Economists had forecasted an increase of 228,000 private employment positions for June.

Looking ahead, economists predict an increase of around 200,000 private payrolls in June, with additional gains expected in government employment, primarily driven by local government recruitment of teachers. Consequently, total nonfarm payrolls are anticipated to have risen by 225,000 jobs, following a substantial surge of 339,000 in May.

Initial Claims: Gradual Easing in Labor Market Conditions

In related news, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits experienced a moderate increase, indicating a gradual easing in labor market conditions. For the week ending July 1, initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000, slightly above the expected 245,000 claims.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield crossed the 4% mark on Thursday, driven by positive jobs data that could potentially lead to further tightening by the Federal Reserve. Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the release of the ISM Services PMI, the JOLTS Job Openings reports, and Friday’s highly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls data.

Short-Term Forecast: Supported by Rising Treasury Yields

In summary, the US Dollar experienced a slight decline against major currencies as traders reacted to robust ADP employment data. While private payrolls surged in June, signaling a strong labor market, the increase in Americans filing for unemployment benefits suggests a gradual easing of labor conditions. Market participants eagerly await further economic indicators to gauge the overall health of the US economy.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

US Dollar (DXY) sentiment shows a slightly bullish bias as the price edges higher from the previous session. While the current price is below the 200-4H moving average, indicating a potential bearish sentiment, it remains above the 50-4H moving average, suggesting some bullishness. The 14-4H RSI sits in the neutral zone, indicating balanced momentum.

The main support area is observed between 101.930 and 102.113, while the main resistance area ranges from 103.280 to 103.424. The current price of 103.160 falls within the main resistance area. Overall, the market leans towards a neutral to slightly bullish outlook, subject to potential breakout or reversal around key support and resistance levels.

