US Dollar (DXY): Investors Watch US Inflation Report as Dollar Edges Higher

US Dollar (DXY) Highlights

Debt ceiling debate continues to affect the US economy

USD traders are closely monitoring US inflation data

Treasury yields rise as stress in US regional banking system eases

US Dollar (DXY) Overview

The US Dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies on Monday after flat-lining most of the session. Traders continued to monitor talks in Washington about the raising of the debt ceiling, while U.S. inflation data later this week should add clarity on Federal Reserve monetary policy. Meanwhile, Treasury yields rose on increased optimism that the worst stresses in the U.S. regional banking system may be over

On Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) settled at $101.370, up $0.16 or +0.16%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $27.71, up $0.05 or +0.18%.

Debt Ceiling Debate Raises Concerns

There’s a debate going on in Washington about whether or not to increase the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow (known as the “debt ceiling”). If they don’t come to an agreement soon, the U.S. might not be able to pay its bills, which would be really bad for the economy. President Biden and top politicians from both parties are meeting this week to try to work things out before it’s too late. However, some people think that it might take a big crisis in the financial markets to get everyone to agree. Forex traders are expecting things to get a little chaotic in the meantime.

Investors Await US Inflation Report

This week, USD traders are keeping an eye out for important data on inflation in the U.S. The report, called the consumer price index, comes out on Wednesday and is expected to show that prices for goods and services went up by about 5% compared to the same time last year. On a monthly basis, experts predict a 0.4% increase. Investors will use this information to try to figure out what the Federal Reserve might do with interest rates in the future. Right now, traders think there’s only a small chance of rates going up next month. Last Friday, there was some good news on the job front, which caused yields to go up. However, markets are still dealing with the fallout from recent banking issues.

Technical Analysis

Daily June US Dollar Index

The main trend is down. It turned down last week when sellers took out $100.740. Trader reaction to 101.353 will set the tone early Tuesday.

A sustained trade over (R1) at 101.353 will indicate the buying pressure is getting stronger with $101.797 (R2) and $102.185 (R3) the next targets.

A sustained move under (R1) at 101.353 will signal the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum, we could see an acceleration into the support cluster at 100.520 – 100.345.

S1 – 100.520 R1 – 101.353 S2 – 100.420 R2 – 101.797 S3 – 100.345 R3 – 102.185

