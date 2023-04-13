US Dollar (DXY): Gains Capped by Fed Rate Hike Pause Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar trading mixed following 0.6% decline on Wednesday

Fed minutes reveal debate on interest rate hike

CPI rises 0.1% in March, less than expected, but disinflation trends persist

The US Dollar is posting a mixed performance on Thursday following a 0.6% decline the previous session. The drop in value yesterday and current price movement is attributed to lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which increased risk appetite and raised beliefs that the Federal Reserve will conclude its monetary tightening measures after one final increase next month.

At 05:32 GMT, June US Dollar Index futures were trading at 101.225, up 0.054 or +0.05%.

While some components of the index showed a varied performance, early in the session, the Euro reached its highest level in more than two months at $1.1005, and was up 0.05% at $1.0994. Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen weakened by 0.04% against the dollar to 133.20, and British Pound was trading at $1.2486, exhibiting a 0.04% increase over the day.

CPI Rises Less than Forecast, but Inflation Concerns Persist

In March, the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.1%, a decline from the 0.4% increase in February, due to lower gasoline prices which offset higher rental costs. The 0.2% gain that economists polled by Reuters had expected was not realized. Disinflation trends persisted, affecting both headline and core measures. Despite this, the CPI report does not signify an end to inflation concerns.

Fed Minutes Reveal Interest Rate Hike Debate and Recession Projection

The minutes from the March meeting of the Federal Reserve revealed that several policymakers had contemplated halting interest rate hikes after the failure of two regional banks, but ultimately decided that high inflation needed to be addressed. The minutes also contained staff projections of a mild recession later in the year. In March, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, and the market is currently pricing in a 70% chance of another 25 bps hike in May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Fed’s Stance on Inflation Revealed by CPI Data and Minutes

The CPI data and the minutes offer insight into the Fed’s approach to inflation, showing that progress is welcome but not sufficient. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly stated on Wednesday that the strength of the US economy, tight labor market, and high inflation imply that the Fed still needs to pursue rate hikes, but other factors such as tighter credit conditions may support a pause.

Daily June US Dollar Index Technical Analysis

Daily June U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 101.090 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 102.745 will change the main trend to up.

The nearest resistance is a minor pivot at 101.785, followed by a longer-term Fibonacci level at 102.310. The closest downside target is the Feb. 2 main bottom at 100.345.

Daily June US Dollar Index Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the minor pivot at 101.785 sets the tone on Thursday. Taking out 101.090 could trigger an acceleration into 100.345. Overcoming this level could trigger a short-covering rally with 102.310 the first target.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

