US Dollar (DXY): First Weekly Gain in Almost Two Months Despite Economic Slowdown

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar weakens against major currencies due to slowing US growth

Federal may pause tightening in June after interest rate hike next month

Rate differentials support the dollar despite slowing economic activity

Overview

Major currencies gained ground against the U.S. dollar on Friday. Investors evaluated evidence of a global economic slowdown. They also factored in the probable pause in tightening by the Fed in June. This followed the expected interest rate hike next month. Despite this setback, the greenback still managed to post its first weekly gain in almost two months. This was mainly due to expectations of a rate increase in May.

On Friday, June US Dollar Index futures settled at 101.435, down 0.131 or -0.13%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $27.75, down $0.03 or -0.13%.

Investors Position for End of Global Monetary Tightening Cycle

Investors positioned themselves for the end of the global monetary tightening cycle. This resulted in a slight narrowing of expected growth differentials. Against the US dollar, this was due to better-than-expected economic activity in the UK and euro area.

While the market predicts a rate hike next month, rate futures markets anticipate rate cuts as the economy slows down. Despite this, rate differentials continue to support the US dollar, which remains stable and the most stable global economy. Currently, in the global economic landscape, the US dollar is considered the cleanest “dirty shirt”.

Euro Strength Limits Dollar Index, Yen Outperforms with Japanese Inflation Steady

Throughout Friday’s session, the dollar index was limited by a strong Euro. This was supported by the unexpected recovery of the euro zone economy in April. In the meantime, sterling dropped by 0.1% to $1.2421, following an earlier decline of as much as 0.54%.

Japanese consumer inflation remained steady above the BOJ’s target in March. This exerted pressure on the BOJ to abandon its ultra-loose monetary policy approach. As a result, the yen outperformed other currencies. Next week, incoming Governor Kazuo Ueda will chair his first BOJ policy meeting. The dollar lost 0.05% against the Japanese unit, trading at 134.16 yen.

Technical Analysis

Daily June U.S. Dollar Index

From a daily technical viewpoint, June US Dollar Index futures are trading inside a pivot zone at 101.450 – 101.695. The technicals appear to be in favor of a downside move. Overtaking 101.695 could extend the rally into 102.310. Meanwhile, a break back under 101.450 will be a sign of weakness. This could trigger a quick break into 101.180. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration into the support cluster at 100.420 – 100.345.

S1 – 101.450 R1 – 101.695 S2 – 101.180 R2 – 101.940 S3 – 100.420 R3 – 102.310

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.