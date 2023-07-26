US Dollar (DXY): Fed’s Interest Rate Decisions Holds Key to Greenback’s Future

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar gains vs. Euro, but Treasury yields dampen surge.

Focus on Fed, ECB, and BOJ policy decisions.

Market eyes rate hike, inflation, and economic outlook.

Overview

The US Dollar (DXY) is trading lower against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, hovering near a two-week high. The recent strength has been primarily led by gains against the Euro. However, it is worth noting that the dollar’s surge is being tempered by a decline in Treasury yields, leaving traders eagerly awaiting policy decisions from central banks.

Today, all eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve with the focus shifting to the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later in the week. The anticipation for crucial policy decisions is keeping the dollar’s movement in check, as investors weigh the potential impact on the currency market.

Traders Eyeing Powell’s Post Meeting Comments

One key focus is the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, set to be announced later today at 18:00 GMT. Market expectations suggest a 25 basis point hike in interest rates as part of the central bank’s efforts to address inflation and economic overheating. The latest consumer inflation data showed a reading of 3%, surpassing the Fed’s 2% target range. The Fed’s commentary alongside the rate decision will be closely scrutinized for insights into future monetary policy.

Despite hopes for a slowdown in rate hikes, Fed officials have hinted that further increases remain possible, depending on economic data, especially inflation indicators. Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference will be watched closely for signals about the direction of interest rates and the overall economic outlook.

Resilient US Economy

Supporting the dollar’s recent rebound is the resilience of the US economy, as evident in the rise of consumer confidence to a two-year high in July, despite a tight labor market and receding inflation.

Looking ahead, money market traders are highly confident about a quarter-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but opinions diverge on the likelihood of another one later this year.

ECB to Hike Benchmark 25 Basis Points

As for the European Central Bank, a quarter-point hike is widely anticipated, but concerns about an economic slowdown raise questions about any further rate adjustments before year-end. The euro’s recent slip against the dollar reflects this uncertainty.

While the Bank of Japan’s upcoming policy decision had generated hawkish speculation, those expectations have softened in recent days, influencing the dollar-yen exchange rate.

Short-Term Outlook: Fed Dependent

In conclusion, the US dollar’s performance is currently tied to central bank decisions and economic indicators. Traders are keeping a close watch on the Federal Reserve’s moves and Chairman Powell’s remarks, while also monitoring developments in the Eurozone and Japan. As the week unfolds, these factors will likely determine whether the dollar continues its bullish trend or faces bearish pressures.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar (DXY)

The US Dollar (DXY) market remains neutral as the current 4-hour price of 101.202 sits between the main support area of 99.630 and main resistance area of 103.280. While the price is above the 50-4H moving average (100.600), indicating some short-term bullishness, it remains below the 200-4H moving average (102.021), reflecting a bearish sentiment. The 14-4H RSI reading of 55.24 suggests moderate momentum.

Traders should closely monitor the price’s behavior in relation to the support and resistance levels for potential shifts in market sentiment. Overall, the market is in a state of uncertainty, awaiting further cues for clearer direction. Clarity is likely to come from the Fed’s rate decision today.

Generally speaking, a hawkish Fed is likely to trigger a rally into the 200-H Moving Average, while a dovish Fed will likely lead to a test of the 50-H Moving Average.

