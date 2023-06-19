US Dollar (DXY): Edging Higher as Powell’s Testimony, BoE Decision Loom

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US dollar rises, UK pound near 14-month high before Bank of England decision.

Central banks’ actions to combat inflation influence currency market.

Traders await Powell’s testimony for insights on future rate movements.

Overview

On Monday, the currency market witnessed the US dollar making modest gains while the UK pound hovered near a 14-month high. Investors closely monitored a series of monetary policy decisions made by central banks last week and turned their attention towards an important decision to be made by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.

Dollar Index Rises Slightly Amidst Recovery

The US dollar showed a slight increase as the dollar index, which measures its performance against six major counterparts, ticked up 0.1% to 102.135. Although it remained close to a one-month low touched on Friday, the dollar’s upward movement signaled some recovery. However, with US markets closed for a holiday, market participants had limited opportunities for trading.

BOE Expected to Raise Rates 25 Basis Points

Central banks’ efforts to combat high inflation dominated the currency market, particularly the US Federal Reserve’s decision to abstain from raising rates. As a result, investors are now anticipating a response from the Bank of England to address inflation running at more than four times its target. Expectations of a rate hike of at least 25 basis points have propelled the UK pound to trade near 14-month highs against the dollar, although it experienced a minor 0.1% decline at $1.28080.

More Central Bank Tightening Expected

Traders are pricing in a 72% probability of the Fed hiking by 25 basis points next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed. Additionally, market sentiment suggests a 74% chance of the BoE opting for a 25 basis points rate hike. Traders also predict a 26% likelihood of a more aggressive 50 basis points jump. Last week witnessed significant central bank activity, with the European Central Bank raising rates by 25 basis points and indicating the possibility of further hikes. In contrast, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy policy, causing the yen to weaken.

ECB to Remain Data-Dependent

Concerns over euro zone inflation surpassing forecasts were raised by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, who suggested the need for the ECB to lean towards raising rates too much rather than too little. Chief economist Philip Lane hinted at another rate hike next month but emphasized that the decision would depend on incoming data. Consequently, the euro dipped 0.2% to $1.09230, while the yen remained relatively stable.

Traders Hoping for Clarity from Fed’s Powell

Traders eagerly await the congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for this week. They hope to gain insights into the future trajectory of rates in the world’s largest economy. However, currency analysts at MUFG expect a similar message to the one conveyed after the Fed’s recent decision, indicating a slower pace of rate hikes without implying the end of the hiking cycle.

Short-Covering Boosting DXY

In summary, the US dollar made slight gains, while the UK pound remained near its 14-month peak in anticipation of the Bank of England’s decision. The euro experienced a minor decline, and the yen held steady. Traders will closely monitor Powell’s testimony for any indications regarding future rate movements.

Technical Analysis

Daily September US Dollar Index

The US Dollar (DXY) is rebounding on Monday following last week’s steep sell-off. Despite the move, the main trend is up, but momentum is trending lower.

New support has been established at 101.736 (S1), followed by a minor bottom at 101.585 (S2). If this level fails to hold then we could see the start of a steep break with 100.340 (S3) the next major target.

On the upside, the nearest target is 102.208 (R1). Sellers could could come in on the first test of this level, but if it fails then look for a potential acceleration into the 102.895 (R2) to 103.204 (R3) retracement zone.

S1 – 101.736 R1 – 102.208 S2 – 101.585 R2 – 102.895 S3 – 100.340 R3 – 103.204

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.