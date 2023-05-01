US Dollar (DXY): Edging Higher Ahead of Key Data and Fed Meeting

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Dollar strengthens against major currencies

Central bank meetings update on future interest rate increases

Traders cautious due to unexpected decrease in China’s manufacturing activity

Overview

Traders are eagerly awaiting the release of key U.S. manufacturing data later today and the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting tomorrow, which has caused the U.S. Dollar to edge higher against a basket of major currencies.

The dollar has also strengthened against the Japanese Yen due to the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its current monetary policy. However, with public holidays in most parts of Asia resulting in low trading activity, traders are taking advantage of these conditions.

This week, central bank meetings across various regions are expected to provide updates on future interest rate increases. Traders are being cautious due to two main factors: an unexpected decrease in China’s manufacturing activity in April and news that major US banks are competing to acquire First Republic Bank.

Investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s announcement during their meeting on Wednesday for any indications on how long rates will stay high, as well as when the Fed may begin cutting rates.

This is especially important given lower-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter and the increase in the personal consumption expenditure index, which is one of the Federal Reserve’s preferred measures of inflation.

Traders will also be keeping an eye on the ISM Manufacturing PMI report later today, which is expected to come in slightly higher than the previous report.

A stronger-than-expected reading could be bullish for the U.S. Dollar and support the case for a rate pause in June, while also giving the Fed no reason to begin cutting interest rates.

Technical Analysis

Daily June US Dollar Index

The main trend changed to up on Friday when buyers took out the previous main top at $101.940. The next targets are a Fibonacci level at $102.310, followed by a main top at $102.480. Taking out the main top will reaffirm the uptrend with a 50% level at $102.918 the next target.

The nearest support is a minor pivot at 101.390, followed by a short-term support zone at $101.230 – 101.039. This is the last support area before the 101.039 main bottom. A trade through this level will change the main trend to down.

S1 – 101.390 R1 – 102.310 S2 – 101.230 R2 – 102.048 S3 – 101.039 R3 – 102.918

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.