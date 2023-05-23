US Dollar (DXY): Debt Ceiling Deadlock Boosts Greenback to Highest Level in Months

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stalled debt limit talks lift U.S. dollar to 2-month high.

Uncertainty looms as deadline approaches for raising borrowing limit.

Positive economic data and hawkish Fed comments support dollar’s strength.

Overview

The lack of progress in talks to raise the U.S. debt limit has caused the U.S. dollar to reach its highest level in two months against a basket of currencies. The dollar index reached 103.65, the highest since March 20, and is currently at 103.55.

Debt Ceiling Talks Stagnate, Default Concerns Rise

The discussions between President Joe Biden’s representatives and congressional Republicans regarding the debt ceiling have shown no signs of progress. The deadline to raise the government’s borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion is approaching, increasing concerns about a potential default.

On Tuesday, the dollar received a small boost as stocks declined. While most market participants expect a deal to be reached eventually, the delay in reaching an agreement has made traders nervous.

Hawkish Fed Comments Boost Dollar, Fuel Rate Increase Expectations

Hawkish comments from regional Fed presidents and positive economic data have increased the likelihood of interest rate increases, supporting the U.S. Dollar. The market is adjusting for potential dollar strength, with expectations for rate cuts being pushed back. This indicates a potential prolonged period of higher interest rates.

This shift in tone by Fed officials follows comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, which were interpreted as more dovish. Powell stated that it is still uncertain whether interest rates need to rise further, as the central bank balances the impact of previous rate hikes and credit tightening with the challenge of controlling inflation.

Traders Await Fed Minutes, Rate Hike Clues

Traders will be closely watching the minutes from the Fed’s May meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday, for any indications of a potential pause in rate hikes next month.

Market participants have increased their bets that the Fed funds rate will remain high, with markets pricing in a nearly 30% chance of a rate hike in June. Additionally, the Fed funds rate is expected to reach around 4.75% by December.

Economic Data Signals Strong Recovery

In terms of economic data, Tuesday’s reports showed a surge in sales of new U.S. single-family homes to a 13-month high in April. The S&P Global’s flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, also increased to a reading of 54.5 this month, the highest level since April 2022, following a final reading of 53.4 in April.

Short-term Outlook

The short-term outlook is bullish on the U.S. dollar. The lack of progress on the debt ceiling deal and the possibility of further rate increases by the Fed, along with positive economic data, have contributed to a stronger dollar. However, continued uncertainty surrounding the debt limit negotiations and the upcoming Fed minutes could introduce volatility to the market.

Technical Analysis

Daily June US Dollar Index

The main trend is up. The index extended its rally to 103.490 on Tuesday before running into resistance shortly ahead of 103.631 (R3). This is also a potential trigger point for an acceleration into 104.406 (R4).

If 103.631 (R3) continues to reject the index then look for a near-term retreat back to 102.405 (S1).

S1 – 102.405 R1 – 103.631 S2 – 101.797 R2 – 104.406 S3 – 100.520 R3 – 104.720

