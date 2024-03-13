US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Weaker Despite High Inflation, Rate Cut Eyed

Today’s Dollar Index Movement

The U.S. dollar index is posting a slight decline on Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of the latest U.S. inflation data, which has been hotter than anticipated, yet has not significantly swayed trader expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies.

At 14:35 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 102.868, down 0.057 or -0.06%.

Inflation Surpasses Forecasts

On Tuesday, February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data revealed a 0.4% increase, aligning with forecasts. However, the year-on-year gain of 3.2% slightly exceeded the expected 3.1%. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, also topped estimates with a 0.4% rise from January and a 3.8% increase from the previous year. This data underscores a persistent inflationary trend, albeit below the highs seen in 2022.

Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Despite the robust inflation figures, the market’s anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut remains largely unchanged. The probability of a rate cut in June has eased slightly but still stands at about 67%, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. This expectation is influenced by the Federal Reserve’s focus on economic data to guide its approach towards achieving its inflation target.

Broader Market Implications

U.S. Treasury yields have climbed as investors process the inflation data and its implications for the economy. The market’s relatively contained reaction compared to previous months suggests that traders are weighing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent indications of a potential upcoming rate cut.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead, the dollar’s trend in the short term will likely hinge on the upcoming Federal Reserve meetings and further economic indicators, particularly the producer price index. (PPI) The current market sentiment, shaped by expectations of a Fed rate cut and ongoing inflation concerns, suggests a mixed outlook for the dollar. Traders should closely monitor upcoming economic releases and Fed communications for clearer signals on the dollar’s direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is edging lower on Wednesday as traders continue to assess yesterday’s CPI report while awaiting Thursday’s PPI data.

The trend is down, but following a steep two-day sell-off last week, we’re witnessing a mild four-day short-covering rally. There is room to the upside with the market on the bearish of 50-day moving average at 103.508 and the 200-day moving average at 103.701. Both are expected to remain solid resistance unless the market starts to push the Fed’s first rate into July.

102.853 is likely to act like a pivot today with the nearest potential downside target coming in at 101.950.

