US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Weaker Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Slips on Rate Cut Speculations

The US Dollar experienced a slight decline on Monday, influenced by a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report from last Friday. This development has heightened market speculations that the Federal Reserve may implement multiple rate cuts within the year, contributing to a dip in Treasury yields.

At 14:11 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.960. down 0.116 or -0.11%.

Tepid Job Growth and Treasury Yields

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the US payrolls grew by only 175,000 in April, missing the economists’ forecast of 240,000 by Dow Jones. This has led to an increase in the unemployment rate to 3.9%, deviating from the predicted steady rate of 3.8%. Concurrently, Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year yield dropping by 2 basis points to 4.481%, and the 2-year yield decreasing slightly to 4.799%.

Market Reactions and Federal Reserve’s Stance

Following the jobs report, market participants are adjusting their expectations, now foreseeing fewer and later rate cuts, possibly starting in November. The soft data suggests that the Federal Reserve might consider earlier rate adjustments to achieve a “soft landing” for the economy. Last week, the Fed maintained steady interest rates but hinted at potential future cuts.

Statements from Fed Officials

Upcoming speeches by Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and New York Fed President John Williams are highly anticipated, as traders seek further clarity on the Fed’s policy trajectory in light of recent economic data.

Short-Term Forecast

The dollar index, which tracks the USD against six other currencies, hit a three-week low on Friday at 104.522, reflecting a decline following the job report. Despite this, the index remains up nearly 4% for the year. With the Fed’s cautious stance and market anticipation of rate cuts, the outlook for the Dollar remains bearish in the short term, especially as major decisions from other central banks, like the Bank of England, are forthcoming. The expected stability in interest rates by the BoE might also influence the dollar’s performance against the sterling and euro in the upcoming weeks.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The short-term trend is down with the next targets the intermediate and long-term trend indicators.

On Friday, the index tested the 50-day moving average at 104.560. The move drew the attention of value-seeking buyers, producing a strong technical bounce, but not enough to shift momentum.

The 200-day moving average, which represents the long-term trend, is at 104.215. A sustained move under this level will signal a significant shift in investor sentiment.

