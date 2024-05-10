US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Traders Eye Fed Moves Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. Dollar Index Stabilizes Amid Mixed Market Signals

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) exhibited minimal changes on Friday, holding at 105.26, following a 0.3% decline the previous day, influenced by new data indicating a weakening U.S. labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits saw a notable increase, which, along with a disappointing payrolls report last week, has fueled speculation among investors about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

At 13:57 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 105.144, down 0.058 or -0.06%.

Economic Data and Currency Performance

The dollar showed some resilience against the yen, trading up 0.17% at 155.73, although it did not reach Thursday’s peak of 155.95. Meanwhile, the euro remained steady at $1.0783 after a modest overnight gain. The British pound experienced slight gains, trading at $1.2532 following positive UK economic growth data for the first quarter, suggesting an exit from a mild recession.

Market Reactions and Interest Rate Expectations

Market sentiment has been largely driven by expectations of U.S. monetary policy adjustments, with recent weak economic indicators suggesting a softer stance on interest rates. This expectation has been bolstered by strong demand for U.S. Treasury bonds and an anticipation of continued low inflation, aiming towards the Fed’s target of 2%.

Global Currencies and Intervention Risks

The yen is poised for a weekly decline of about 1.7% against the dollar, as market participants test the resolve of Japanese authorities to defend their currency, following suspected interventions last week. Verbal commitments to intervene from Japan’s Finance Minister have heightened intervention risks, especially if the yen approaches the 160 level again.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Looking ahead, traders are keenly focused on the upcoming U.S. inflation data for April, which could provide further clues about the Fed’s rate trajectory. A dovish shift in monetary policy could support higher bond prices and potentially pressure the dollar if inflation continues to cool. The market remains cautious, with a watchful eye on the Fed’s next moves, which are likely to dictate short-term trends in the DXY and broader financial markets.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The price action the last two sessions suggests downside momentum is building for an eventual test of the support zone formed by the 50-day moving average at 104.676 and the 200-day moving average at 104.285. This area is controlling both the intermediate and long-term trends.

