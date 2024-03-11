US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Traders Awaiting CPI Report for Insight

Stable Dollar Ahead of CPI Report

The stability of the Dollar Index (DXY) on Monday is likely a result of position squaring and profit-taking activities. These actions are in anticipation of the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) report set for Tuesday. While Friday’s employment report, which showed significant job growth but an increased unemployment rate, initially weighed on the dollar, the market’s focus has shifted towards the CPI for further direction.

At 13:30 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 102.888, up 0.147 or +0.14%.

Anticipated CPI Report

The CPI report for February is highly anticipated as it will provide crucial insights into the ongoing inflationary trends in the U.S. economy. The market’s reaction to this report will be pivotal in shaping expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions, especially concerning interest rate adjustments.

Labor Market Data Impact

February’s employment data indicated robust job additions but also an uptick in the unemployment rate. This mixed signal complicates the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process. While strong job growth could argue against rate cuts, the rising unemployment rate may offer some justification for easing monetary policy.

Global Currency Movements

In the broader currency market, the Euro is maintaining its level following the European Central Bank’s decision to keep rates high. The Yen is gaining strength due to Japan’s revised growth figures, increasing expectations for an interest rate hike. These movements in major currencies impact the DXY’s position in the global currency markets.

Short-Term Outlook for DXY

Given the recent labor market data and the upcoming CPI report, the short-term outlook for the DXY is leaning towards bearish. If the CPI data indicates persistent inflation, it could solidify expectations of a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve, potentially impacting the dollar’s strength. However, the market’s current cautious stance reflects the uncertainty and anticipation surrounding these key economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The intermediate and long-term trends are down with the U.S. Dollar Index trading on the bearish side of the 50-day moving average at 103.487 and the 200-day moving average at 103.712. Both levels are new resistance.

Although the index is stabilizing on Monday, the downtrend is likely to continue unless the CPI report on Tuesday changes its course.

102.853 is likely to act like a pivot on Monday and Tuesday. A sustained move over this level will put 103.572 on the radar. A sustained move under this price could lead to a test of 101.950.

