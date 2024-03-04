US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Traders Await Powell’s Congressional Testimony

Mixed Performance

The U.S. dollar is putting in a mixed performance on Monday after exhibiting signs of weakness on Friday. Market sentiment is currently leaning towards testing the lower bounds of the dollar’s trading range. This trend is expected to persist in anticipation of significant upcoming macroeconomic releases, including manufacturing and services ISM readings on Tuesday, and crucially, the monthly payroll figures on Friday. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony this week is highly anticipated.

At 14:00 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 103.865, down 0.020 or -0.02%.

Inflation and Economic Indicators

Recent economic indicators present a mixed picture, particularly concerning inflation. While January’s personal consumption expenditures price index aligned with forecasts, both headline and core PCE inflation rates slightly decreased from December. Conversely, January’s consumer and producer price index readings exceeded expectations, highlighting persistent inflationary pressures. Increased inflation expectations were also reflected in recent University of Michigan data.

Investor Focus and Federal Reserve Outlook

Investors remain focused on economic data for indications about the economy’s health and Federal Reserve interest rate trends. Many are optimistic about potential rate cuts, interpreting signs of a cooling economy as positive. However, enduring inflation suggests that rate reductions may not be imminent. Upcoming labor market data, including JOLTs job openings, ADP private payrolls, and the February jobs report, along with Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, are key events that could provide further clarity.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, the market outlook for the U.S. dollar remains bearish. The combination of lower Treasury yields, mixed economic indicators, and uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policies suggest a continued test of the dollar’s lower trading range. Investors should closely monitor the upcoming economic data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is hovering just above the 200-day moving at 103.737 on Monday. Trader reaction to this moving average will determine the longer-term trend of the index.

A sustained move over the 200-day MA will indicate the presence of buyers. A failure to hold this level will signal increased selling pressure with the 50-day moving average at 103.312 the next target price.

