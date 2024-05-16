US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Steady as Traders Evaluate Rate Cut Prospects

U.S. Dollar Recovery

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher on Thursday after briefly dipping below its 200-day moving average. The recovery above this technical level indicates potential new buying interest. However, the index faces resistance at the 50-day moving average, potentially capping gains.

At 13:13 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.561, up 0.278 or +0.27%.

Inflation and Economic Data

The dollar’s recovery follows a sharp decline the previous day. Recent economic data shows U.S. inflation slowing, with the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising just 0.3%, down from 0.4% in March and below expectations. Year-on-year core inflation fell to 3.6%, its lowest in three years. Additionally, retail sales remained flat, suggesting that conditions for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts might be forming.

Market Reactions

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major currencies, increased on Thursday after a 0.75% drop on Wednesday. This movement reflects growing market bets on Fed rate cuts, with expectations now pointing to two reductions by year-end. Despite this, some analysts, like ING’s FX strategist Francesco Pesole, caution that significant optimism is premature, as inflation is not yet low enough to prompt immediate Fed cuts. Investors are now focused on the upcoming U.S. personal consumption expenditures inflation data for further direction.

Treasury Yields and Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields remained stable on Thursday as investors assessed the latest economic reports and their potential impact on Fed policy. Bond yields edged higher following last week’s jobless claims data and a surge in import prices for April.

Fed’s Stance

Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have reiterated the need for patience, emphasizing that rate cuts will only be considered once inflation pressures show sustained signs of easing. Powell’s remarks came after higher-than-expected producer price index data highlighted persistent inflationary challenges.

Market Forecast

Given the mixed economic signals, the U.S. Dollar Index is likely to experience range-bound trading in the near term. Investors are expected to remain cautious, awaiting further economic data, particularly the upcoming personal consumption expenditures report, to gauge the Fed’s next moves. The outlook remains neutral, with potential for limited upside constrained by technical resistance levels and ongoing inflation concerns.

Technical Analysis

Daily U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is edging higher on Thursday after an early session setback. The price action indicates traders my be trying to establish new support on the 200-day moving average at 104.334.

Successfully establishing a base above this long-term trend indicator could lead to a quick test of the intermediate trend indicator or 50-day moving average at 104.763. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

Meanwhile, a sustained move under the 200-day MA will signal increasing selling pressure. This could trigger a steep break with 103.572 the first target.

