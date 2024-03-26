US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Rate Cut Anticipation Sets Stage for Next Major Move

U.S. Dollar Prospects Tied to Economic Data

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. dollar’s future direction is closely linked to imminent economic data releases. Key to this is the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for February. A higher-than-expected increase would indicate elevated inflation, influencing the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy.

At 13:56 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.140, down 0.083 or -0.08%.

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Expectations

Market sentiment is shaped by the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut in June. This expectation is currently keeping the U.S. Dollar Index’s gains in check. A deviation from these expectations, potentially driven by unanticipated economic results, could significantly affect the dollar’s strength.

Recent U.S. Economic Performance

Recent U.S. economic indicators present a mixed picture. Durable goods orders in February outperformed expectations with a 1.4% increase. Additionally, the housing market continues to show vigor, as evidenced by a 6.0% annual rise in the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index for January.

Global Currencies and Market Reactions

Internationally, the Japanese yen is approaching a 34-year low, with Japan’s financial authorities hinting at possible interventions. The euro and pound have seen modest gains, indicating an active and interconnected global currency market.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In light of the current economic environment and pending PCE data, the U.S. dollar’s short-term direction seems highly reliant on forthcoming data. The potential for a Fed rate cut in June is crucial, but this could be swayed by unanticipated inflation figures. Consequently, the immediate forecast for the dollar is characterized by prudence, with a focus on how new economic reports might alter Fed policy and market expectations.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index daily chart is complex, while the intermediate and long-term trends are up because of the market’s relationship with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively, there seems to be a short-term bearish bias as traders await the release of key economic data on Friday.

The key support is the moving average cluster at 103.741 and 103.725. With the trend up, buyers are likely to come in on a test of this area. However, should this area fail to hold then look for a major change in trend to begin.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.