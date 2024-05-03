US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Pressured by Lower Yields after Job Growth Miss

Dollar Falls as U.S. Job Growth Misses Expectations

The dollar experienced a decline on Friday following the release of data revealing weaker-than-expected job growth in the United States for April, coupled with subdued wage inflation.

At 14:00 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.889, down 0.455 or -0.43%.

Job Growth and Wage Inflation

Employers added 175,000 jobs in April, falling short of economists’ expectations of a 243,000 increase. Additionally, wage growth was modest, with wages increasing by 3.9% over the past 12 months, slightly below the anticipated 4.0% gain. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8%.

Market Impact

In response to the disappointing data, the dollar index dropped by 0.71% to 104.55, marking its lowest level since April 10. The euro strengthened by 0.76% to $1.0807, while the dollar weakened by 1.09% against the Japanese yen, reaching its lowest point since April 10 at 151.95 yen.

Federal Reserve Response

The weak job growth and subdued wage inflation have fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may implement rate cuts later this year. Earlier in the week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the possibility of responding to a weakening labor market, indicating a potential shift in monetary policy.

Investor Sentiment

Uncertainty surrounds the timing and extent of potential rate cuts, with some investors now expecting two rate cuts this year. The soft labor market data has increased expectations for Fed intervention, with futures traders pricing in 49 basis points of easing, up from 42 basis points prior to the release.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the weaker-than-expected job growth and subdued wage inflation, the short-term outlook for the U.S. Dollar Index appears bearish. Market participants are likely to monitor Fed signals closely for potential rate cuts, which could further weigh on the dollar in the coming weeks.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is sharply lower on Friday. Earlier in the session, the index traded as low as 104.522, touching the 50-day moving average at 104.538. This indicator controls the intermediate trend.

The buying off the 50-day MA came as no surprise since it has been guiding the index higher since mid-March. If it fails then look for the selling to continue into the 200-day moving average at 104.195. This is controlling the long-term trend.

To wrap it up, the short-term trend is down along with momentum. The intermediate trend is being tested and the long-term trend is still up.

