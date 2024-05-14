US Dollar (DXY) Index News: PPI Surge, Treasury Yield Rise Fail to Rally Support

U.S. Dollar Weakens Despite Firm Treasury Yields and Inflation Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar experienced a decline against a major currency basket on Tuesday, even as U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly, driven by unexpected producer inflation figures. This anomaly reflects traders’ anticipation for the more impactful consumer price index (CPI) data expected on Wednesday, which is closely monitored by bond traders, the stock market, and the Federal Reserve.

At 13:15 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.122, down 0.164 or -0.16%.

Unexpected Producer Price Index Surge

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield saw a minor increase to 4.487%, responding to the producer price index (PPI) for April, which reported a 0.5% rise—surpassing the Dow Jones’ prediction of 0.3%. This data suggests persistent inflationary pressures, complicating the Fed’s path to reducing interest rates. Despite the rise, the 2-year Treasury yield slightly decreased by around 1 basis point, closing at 4.846%.

Implications of Core Inflation Data

April’s PPI data revealed a higher-than-anticipated increase in wholesale prices, marking a significant barrier to potential interest rate cuts. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also exceeded expectations, rising by 0.5% against a forecast of 0.2%. Notably, the year-over-year core PPI inflation climbed to 2.4%, the highest since August 2023.

Market Response and Analyst Insights

Following the release, stock market futures remained nearly unchanged, indicating a mixed response from investors who seem to weigh recent inflation data against potential future economic scenarios. Chris Larkin from E-Trade highlighted the complexities of interpreting these figures, noting the revisions to last month’s numbers which showed a decrease rather than an increase.

Forward-Looking Inflation Expectations

Inflation readings across various metrics consistently exceed the Fed’s 2% target, with recent surveys and data pointing to sustained high expectations among consumers, particularly regarding housing costs. This situation suggests that the Fed may maintain its cautious stance on interest rate adjustments.

Short-Term Forecast

Market focus is shifting to the upcoming CPI report, pivotal for shaping Federal Reserve rate decisions. Higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Fed to delay interest rate cuts, likely boosting the dollar as investors gravitate towards the enhanced returns of higher interest rates. Conversely, a CPI showing cooling inflation could hasten expectations for rate reductions, potentially weakening the dollar as lower rates diminish its attractiveness.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The early reaction to the PPI report sets a bearish tone for the U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday. If the downside momentum continues, the index could test the 50-day moving average at 104.730. This support barrier stopped the selling last week. If it fails this time, then look for the selling to possibly extend into the 200-day moving average at 104.311.

On the upside, the trigger point for a breakout is 105.742.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.