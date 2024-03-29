US Dollar (DXY) Index News: PCE Data Balances Inflation, Fed Policy Expectations

US Dollar Index in Focus After PCE Release

FXEmpire.com -

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, aligning with forecasts, hints at potential steadiness for the US Dollar Index. Key figures, including a 2.8% year-over-year rise in the core PCE and a 2.5% annual increase in the overall PCE, reflect a predictable economic environment, crucial for the index’s performance.

On Friday, the US Dollar Index showed little response to the PCE report, at 13:42 GMT, DXY is trading 104.475, down 0.063 or -0.06%.

Influence on Treasury Yields

Predictable inflation data generally supports bond markets by providing clarity on economic conditions and central bank policies. The PCE report’s alignment with expectations could result in a more stable environment for Treasury yields. However, the noted divergence in inflation rates between goods and services may inject some uncertainty into bond market sentiments.

Dollar Index Outlook

The PCE report presents a dual impact on the US Dollar Index. On one hand, the alignment with expected inflation rates could enhance confidence in the dollar, indicating economic consistency. Conversely, ongoing inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain or even tighten monetary policies, affecting the index’s movement.

Fed Policy Implications

The Fed’s focus on core PCE as an indicator of long-term inflation pressures means that current figures, still above the 2% target, are critical. This situation might postpone the anticipated interest rate cuts, with market expectations currently foreseeing reductions from June onwards. However, ongoing inflation near the target could necessitate a reassessment of these expectations.

Market Forecast

Given the PCE report’s insights, the outlook for the US Dollar Index appears cautiously positive. The report’s consistency with inflation expectations suggests a degree of stability, but the contrasting trends in goods and services inflation and the possibility of enduring high inflation rates create a complex scenario. Traders should anticipate some level of stability in the market, with close attention to how these factors influence the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions and the subsequent movements of both the US Dollar Index and Treasury yields.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

Despite Friday’s slight setback, the US Dollar Index is in an uptrend as we head into April and the start of a new quarter. Bullish traders have their sights set on the February 14 main top at 104.976.

A trade through 104.012 will change the minor trend to down, which could shift momentum. However, the intermediate and long-term trends will remain intact as long as the 50-day moving average holds at 103.805 and the 200-day moving average holds at 103.757.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.