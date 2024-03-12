US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Mixed Reaction as Inflation Persists Above Target

U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields React to Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar experienced volatile trading on Tuesday, reacting to new inflation data from the Labor Department. The greenback, after an initial surge, settled into a pattern of fluctuating gains and losses. This instability mirrors broader market reactions to the latest economic indicators.

At 13:15 GMT, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 103.052, up 0.203 or +0.20%.

Treasury Yields and Inflation Expectations

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher, influenced by the inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield rose by 3 basis points to 4.135%, while the 2-year yield increased by 4 basis points, reaching 4.572%. These movements reflect investor assessments of the inflation data and its implications for Federal Reserve policy.

Detailed Inflation Figures

February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed a 0.4% increase, aligning with forecasts. Year-on-year, the CPI rose by 3.2%, slightly above the 3.1% prediction. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, also rose by 0.4% for the month and 3.8% annually, surpassing expectations. These figures suggest a continued easing of inflation from its peak but remain above the Fed’s 2% target.

Market Interpretation and Federal Reserve Outlook

The market interprets these data as a sign of persistent inflation, reducing the likelihood of immediate rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to adopt a cautious approach, waiting for more substantial evidence of inflation trending towards its 2% goal. Any weakness in job markets could, however, prompt a rate reduction as early as June.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at impending rate cuts, contingent on economic data confirming a return to the 2% inflation target. The upcoming producer price index, due Thursday, and the Fed’s policy meeting next week are key events that could influence market expectations further.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the current economic indicators and the Fed’s stance, the short-term outlook suggests a cautious trade in the dollar, contingent on upcoming data releases confirming these inflation trends. Basically, the market could become rangebound over the near-term.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

All the major trend indicators are pointing lower, however, the price action this week is indicating consolidation. This opens the door for a short-covering rally into 50-day moving average resistance at 103.505, followed closely by the 200-day moving average at 103.708.

Currently, the index is straddling a pivot at 102.853. Trader reaction to this level is likely to set the tone for the session.

