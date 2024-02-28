US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Markets Tense as Inflation Data Looms, Dollar Gains

Global Inflation Data in Focus

The US Dollar strengthened as traders eagerly anticipate worldwide inflation figures. These statistics are pivotal for predicting future central bank policies, highlighting the market’s sensitivity to economic indicators.

At 14:30 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.005, up 0.200 or +0.19%.

US Economic Growth and Treasury Yields

Despite a minor revision, the US GDP growth in Q4 stood strong at a 3.2% annual rate. This robust growth, primarily fueled by consumer spending, is set against a backdrop of declining Treasury yields, reflecting investor caution. The 2023 economy outperformed its previous year, showcasing resilience amid global economic challenges.

Inflation and Federal Reserve’s Stance

The last quarter saw modest inflation, with a slight upward revision. The Federal Reserve has been aggressive in its interest rate policy, raising rates by 525 basis points since March 2022. Market projections now lean towards a rate decrease around June, a revision from an earlier expectation.

Market Reactions and Monetary Policies

Investors are closely watching the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation metric for the Fed. Surprising increases in recent consumer and producer price indexes have led to a reassessment of the timing for anticipated rate cuts.

Global Inflation and Eurozone Analysis

Markets are also focusing on inflation data from the US, Germany, France, and Spain. There’s a trend of possible continued disinflation in the Eurozone, in contrast to the US. This situation has caused the dollar to strengthen, particularly against the euro.

Short-term Market Outlook

The current economic indicators suggest a potential strengthening of the US Dollar Index in the short term. Factors such as solid economic growth, tempered inflation expectations, and the Federal Reserve’s current policy all support a bullish outlook for the dollar. However, forthcoming economic data, particularly those indicating potential changes in growth, could have a significant impact on market trends.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is edging higher on Wednesday after crossing to the strong side of the 200-day moving average the previous session. This long-term trend indicator at 103.737 is new support.

The first upside target is a minor retracement zone at 104.373 to 104.389. Overtaking this area will be a sign of strength with the main top at 104.976 the next target.

Crossing back under the 200-day MA will put the index in a weak position with the 50-day MA at 103.205, the next likely target.

