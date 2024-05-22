US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Late Session Rally Fueled by Fed’s Hawkish Minutes

U.S. Dollar Strengthens on Fed’s Hawkish Minutes

The U.S. Dollar surged on Wednesday following the release of the Federal Reserve’s May meeting minutes, which raised concerns about persistent inflation and indicated that interest rate cuts are unlikely in the near future.

At 20:26 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 104.933, up 0.311 or +0.30%.

Treasury Yields Rise on Fed Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields increased as the Federal Reserve minutes highlighted policymakers’ skepticism about lowering interest rates soon. This uptick in yields bolstered demand for the dollar, reflecting the market’s reaction to the Fed’s cautious stance on inflation.

Inflation Concerns Persist

Minutes from the April 30-May 1 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting revealed ongoing concerns about inflation. The minutes showed a lack of significant progress toward the Fed’s 2% inflation goal, with several members discussing the potential need for additional rate hikes if inflation does not decrease as expected.

Hawkish Tone Signals Steady Rates

The minutes’ hawkish tone suggests that the Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, noted, “Higher for longer is the official mantra,” highlighting the Fed’s commitment to controlling inflation.

Fed Officials Urge Patience

In line with the minutes, several Fed officials emphasized patience regarding rate cuts. Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated a need for more evidence of easing inflation and economic activity before considering rate reductions. Similarly, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stressed the importance of a cautious approach.

Market Forecast

Given the Federal Reserve’s firm stance on maintaining current interest rates and the ongoing concerns about inflation, the U.S. Dollar is likely to remain strong in the short term. Traders should anticipate a bullish outlook for the dollar as higher Treasury yields continue to attract investment, supported by the Fed’s commitment to addressing inflation pressures.

Technical Analysis

Daily U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher late in the session on Wednesday, hovering on the strong side of the 50-day moving average at 104.909, suggesting building near-term strength. The potentially bullish breakout has been developing since late last week when the market sucessfully navigated the longer-term 200-day moving average, currently at 104.376. Besides the 200-day MA, additional support is the swing bottom at 104.080.

A successful breakout rally, backed by rising volume, could lead to an eventual near-term test of 105.742.

