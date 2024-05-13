US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Inflation Reports to Drive Fed’s Upcoming Rate Decisions

U.S. Dollar and Inflation Outlook

The U.S. dollar experienced a downturn against major currencies on Monday, as traders poised for upcoming U.S. inflation data crucial for gauging the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

At 14:29 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 105.085, down 0.229 or -0.22%.

Economic Indicators and Fed Policy

Recent softer U.S. employment data and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve have amplified market expectations for potential rate cuts. The CME’s FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 61.2% probability of rate reductions beginning in September, with forecasts suggesting up to 50 basis points in cuts. However, Federal Reserve officials have offered mixed views on the adequacy of current rate levels, further stirred by a rise in consumer inflation expectations last week.

Inflation Data Watch

This week’s inflation data, featuring the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Tuesday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, is set to play a pivotal role in future Fed decisions. Analysts expect the April PPI to rise by 0.3% month-on-month and the CPI to increase by 0.4% over the same period, signaling a slight easing from previous figures. These indicators will be essential for assessing inflation trends and their impact on upcoming Federal Reserve policies.

Market Implications

Forecasts suggest that higher-than-expected inflation could push U.S. Treasury rates closer to 5%, whereas lower figures might align them with recent lows around 4.7%. The dollar index, reflecting the greenback’s performance against other major currencies, slightly declined to 105.12, reflecting market uncertainties ahead of the data release.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead, if inflation data scheduled for release indicates persistent price pressures, it could solidify expectations for continued high interest rates, thereby supporting a stronger dollar. Conversely, signs of disinflation could pressure the dollar lower as they might cement the case for rate cuts. Traders should prepare for heightened volatility in currency markets, especially involving major pairs like GBP/USD, which could fluctuate based on comparative central bank actions.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is edging lower on Monday, putting it in a position to challenge the 50-day moving average at 104.702. We could see another technical bounce on the first test of this intermediate trend indicator like we did last week. If it fails then look for further selling pressure into the 200-day moving average at 104.298. Buyers are likely to show up on a test of this long-term trend indicator so don’t be surprised by another techncial bounce, but this time gains could be capped by the 50-day MA.

On the upside, a trade through the minor swing top at 105.742 will change the short-term trend to up. This will shift momentum.

