US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Higher after PPI Surpassed Estimates, Yields Climbed

Greenback Strengthens

The US dollar experienced a slight rise against major currencies, influenced by the latest US producer price (PPI) inflation report. The surge in Treasury yields contributed to this uplift. Yields on key Treasury notes increased, with the 10-year note rising by about 3 basis points to 4.219% and the 2-year yield reaching 4.658%.

At 13:42 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 103.027, up 0.233 or +0.23%.

Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations

February’s Producer Price Index (PPI) saw an unexpected rise, climbing 0.6%, outpacing Dow Jones economists’ projections. The core PPI, excluding food and energy, rose by 0.3%. This report is significant as it is the final major data before the Federal Reserve’s meeting on March 19-20, where interest rate decisions and potential rate cuts will be a focal point.

Fed’s Policy Outlook

Amid these inflationary trends, the Federal Reserve is under scrutiny. Investors expect rates to remain unchanged in the upcoming meeting but are eager for indications of future rate cuts. The Fed has indicated that they seek more evidence of inflation aligning with their 2% target before adjusting monetary policy.

Global Currency Movements

In international markets, the Euro dipped slightly, and Sterling saw marginal gains. The Euro fell to $1.0937, while Sterling climbed to $1.2806. Interestingly, Bitcoin continued its ascent, reaching a new high of $73,803, buoyed by expectations of Fed rate cuts.

Japanese Yen and Wage Talks

The Japanese Yen showed minimal change at 147.9 against the dollar, amidst speculation about the Bank of Japan potentially raising interest rates. The bank’s decision could be influenced by the outcomes of ongoing wage negotiations in Japan, with several major firms considering substantial pay hikes.

Short-term Market Forecast

Considering these factors, the market appears to lean towards a bullish stance in the short term. The US dollar’s resilience, coupled with optimistic movements in the cryptocurrency market and anticipation of central bank policies, suggests a positive outlook for the near future. However, investor focus will remain on the Fed’s upcoming decision and its implications for global markets.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is edging higher for a fourth session out of five after today’s PPI report raised some doubts about the timing of the first Fed rate cut.

On Thursday, the DXY is trading decisively above the pivot at 102.853, making it new support and putting it in a position to rally further into the 50-day moving average at 103.521 and the 200-day moving average at 103.695.

On the downside, support is last week’s low at 102.358, followed by static support at 101.950.

