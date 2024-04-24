US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Greenback Strengthens Amidst Rising Treasury Yields

U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields React to Economic Data

The U.S. Dollar is experiencing a slight increase against a basket of major currencies as Treasury yields climb. This market movement follows a suite of economic data releases and growing considerations on future Federal Reserve actions amidst economic uncertainties.

At 15:00 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 105.871, up 0.186 or +0.18%.

Economic Indicators and Fed Policy

Recent economic indicators have painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy. The S&P Global Flash manufacturing PMI for April dropped to a four-month low of 49.9, signaling a contraction in the manufacturing sector. This data suggests a possible cooling of the economy, heightening interest in forthcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve policy directions. Notably, investors are closely observing upcoming data releases, including a first-quarter GDP report and the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Market Movements and Expectations

Financial markets are adjusting their expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s next moves. With the central bank’s upcoming meeting on April 30-May 1, and amidst Fed officials expressing caution over the economic outlook, the anticipation is building. Investors initially expected rate cuts within the year; however, recent shifts in data have led to a reevaluation, with some now expecting fewer or delayed rate adjustments.

Durable Goods as an Economic Health Indicator

Adding to the complex economic narrative, March’s durable goods orders rose by 2.6%, aligning with forecasts and marking a sharp increase from February’s revised gains. This sector’s growth, driven notably by a 30.6% surge in nondefense aircraft and parts orders, contrasts with a slight decline in non-transport durable goods orders, emphasizing the uneven recovery across different sectors.

Market Forecast

Given the mixed economic indicators and cautious stance from the Federal Reserve, the short-term outlook for the U.S. Dollar remains moderately bullish. As investors digest upcoming economic reports and Fed communications, the currency’s strength is likely to be influenced by shifts in policy expectations and economic performance insights. Traders should watch for the GDP and PCE index reports for further direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is edging higher on Wednesday after a successful test of a dynamic support level at 105.628. A sustained move over this level will indicate the presence of buyers. The minor trend is down, leading to a slight dip in momentum. A trade through 106.517 will change the minor trend to up as well as signaling a resumption of the longer-term uptrend.

A failure to hold 106.517 will be a sign of short-term weakness. The daily chart indicates there is plenty of room to the downside under this level with the 50-day moving average at 104.337 the next likely target.

