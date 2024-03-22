US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Greenback Rises as Central Banks Diverge

US Dollar Index Continues Upward Amid Diverse Central Bank Policies

The US Dollar Index is maintaining its upward trend, securing another week of gains. This movement is sharply contrasted against the varying directions taken by global central banks, setting it apart from the Federal Reserve’s strategy.

At 14:00 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.319, up 0.350 or +0.34%.

Contrasting Central Bank Moves

Internationally, monetary policies have been a mixed bag. The Bank of Japan’s exit from negative rates and the Swiss National Bank’s surprise rate cut highlight the varied approaches. These actions, especially the rate reduction in Switzerland, put into perspective the divergent paths between the Fed and other central banks.

Fed’s Steady Approach

The Federal Reserve held its ground, keeping rates steady between 5.25% and 5.5%. While they signal potential rate cuts down the line, they’re holding off until they see inflation consistently nearing their 2% target. The market’s expectations for rate cuts have moderated substantially compared to earlier this year.

Impact on Treasury Yields

This cautious but unyielding stance by the Fed is influencing Treasury yields. The 2-year yield dipped below 4.6%, reflecting trader speculation on the timing of upcoming rate cuts. Despite no clear timeline from the Fed, the market seems to anticipate some easing in the near future.

Dollar Rally and Currency Market Reactions

The diverse monetary policies are fueling the dollar’s surge. Other major currencies are responding in kind, with the Swiss franc and yen showing significant moves. The franc weakened notably against the dollar post-rate cut, and the yen depreciated following the Bank of Japan’s policy shift.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Bullish

In the Forex sphere, this scenario suggests a bullish short-term outlook for the US Dollar Index. Traders are likely to lean into the stability and predictability of the dollar, especially considering the more unpredictable stances of other central banks. This trend could persist at least until the next set of major economic data or policy announcements provides further direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is climbing on Friday as upside momentum picks up following a bullish crossover of the 200-day and 50-day moving averages. If the momentum continues to build then the index could easily reach its recent top at 104.976.

On the downside, long-term support is 103.705 and intermediate support is 103.691.

