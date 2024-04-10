US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Greenback Gaining Momentum Amid Inflation Surge

US Dollar Strengthens Post-Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

The US Dollar Index (DXY) experienced a notable surge against major currencies following the release of U.S. inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March exceeded expectations, rising 0.4% monthly and 3.5% annually, surpassing forecasts by a slight margin.

At 13:52 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 105.070, up 0.960 or +0.97%.

Inflation and Federal Reserve Expectations

The higher-than-anticipated inflation figures have impacted market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. Prior to the release, a rate cut in June seemed plausible. However, the likelihood has now diminished, with market sentiments reflecting a less than 50% chance of a cut in the June meeting.

Treasury Yields Respond

The reaction in the bond market was immediate, with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping above 4.5%. This shift indicates a market bracing for a potential scenario of prolonged high interest rates by the Fed.

Perspectives on Inflation and Monetary Policy

The CPI report, reflecting a reacceleration of inflation, diminishes hopes of an early rate cut by the Fed. Market experts believe the Fed may maintain higher rates longer to ensure inflation trends towards the 2% target. The upcoming release of the March producer price index and the Fed meeting minutes will offer further insights.

Japanese Yen and Market Movements

In currency markets, the Japanese yen weakened considerably against the dollar, highlighting the disparity in monetary policies between the U.S. and Japan. The potential for intervention by Japanese authorities remains a focal point, given the yen’s historic lows against the dollar.

Market Forecast

Considering the recent data and market reactions, a bullish outlook for the US Dollar Index appears more likely in the short term. The persistence of higher inflation, reinforced by the latest CPI report, coupled with the Fed’s stance on interest rates, supports a stronger dollar. This outlook is contingent on upcoming economic indicators and central bank policies, which will further shape market sentiments.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is surging on Wednesday after another successful test of both the 50-day moving average at 103.948 and the 200-day moving average at 103.815.

Taking out the short-term top at 105.100 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. This could trigger another acceleration to the upside with the November 10 top at 106.006 the next target.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.