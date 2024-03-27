US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Fed’s Cautious Stance Boosting Greenback

US Economic Performance Surprises

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. economy is currently outpacing other global economies, leading to a stronger dollar. This week, the market eagerly anticipates U.S. core inflation figures, especially following a significant increase in U.S. durable goods orders. These developments have further diminished the Japanese yen, while boosting the dollar, which is heading towards quarterly gains. This upward trend is partly due to scaled-back expectations for substantial interest rate reductions, given the solid economic data and central bankers’ caution.

At 13:39 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.441, up 0.146 or +0.14%.

Market Adjustments and Federal Reserve’s Role

Investors who previously bet against the USD are revising their positions, contributing to the dollar’s recent strength. While the dollar index benefits from weaker foreign currencies, it’s also limited by lower Treasury yields. Market participants are closely monitoring data and Federal Reserve officials’ statements to gauge the economic outlook amidst uncertainty over the frequency of Fed rate cuts. Some Fed policymakers believe the number of rate cuts this year could be fewer than expected.

Key Data and Global Perspective

Important data includes durable goods orders and consumer confidence reports, with a particular focus on Friday’s personal consumption expenditures price index and personal income and spending figures. However, markets will be closed for Good Friday, delaying the market’s response to this data.

Japanese Yen in a Tight Spot

The yen has fallen to its lowest since 1990, nearing the level that prompted Japanese authorities to intervene in 2022. Japan’s finance minister has warned of decisive action against extreme currency fluctuations. The yen’s weakness is largely due to the disparity between U.S. and Japanese bond yields.

Euro and Other Currencies

The euro remained steady following Spanish inflation data, while the Swedish crown weakened slightly against the dollar after the Swedish central bank’s decision. The Swiss franc is trading near its lowest since last November, affected by a surprise rate cut in Switzerland.

Market Forecast

The outlook for the U.S. dollar remains bullish in the short term. The strong economic indicators in the U.S., coupled with the cautious stance of the Federal Reserve and market adjustments, suggest continued strength for the dollar against a backdrop of global currency pressures. The yen, in particular, is under watch for potential intervention.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index is edging higher on Wednesday, putting it in a postion to possibly breakout over last week’s high at 104.496. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for the rally to possibly extend into the February 14 top at 104.976.

On the downside, giving back today’s gains will signal the return of sellers, while a trade through 104.012 could trigger a quick break into the support cluster formed by the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at 103.764 and 103.736, respectively.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.