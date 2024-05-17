US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Fed Rate Cut Speculations Lead to Weekly Decline

Dollar Recovers but Faces Weekly Decline

The US Dollar Index (DXY) edged higher against major currencies on Friday, though it remains poised for a weekly fall. Traders are closely watching Federal Reserve rate cut speculations amid indications of cooling inflation and a slowing US economy.

At 14:43 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 103.915, up 0.110 or +0.11%.

Inflation Data and Fed Uncertainty

Midweek data revealed that April’s consumer prices rose more slowly than expected. Despite this, Federal Reserve officials have provided little clarity on the timing of potential rate cuts, leading to limited dollar declines. The DXY, which measures the dollar against six major peers, climbed on Friday but is still on track for a roughly 0.5% weekly drop. Current trading recognizes the 200-day moving average as support and the 50-day moving average as resistance.

Market Expectations and Fed Comments

Futures markets are pricing in 47 basis points of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by year-end. MUFG currency analysts noted, “The comments this week from Fed officials were in our view still indicative of a Fed that would be willing to turn and cut relatively quickly if the evidence becomes available to back it up.”

European Market Performance

In contrast to the US, European economic data has shown some positive surprises. Germany’s economy grew more than expected last quarter, and investor morale has reached a two-year high. April’s euro zone consumer inflation matched forecasts, rising 2.4% year-on-year. ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos expressed confidence that inflation would return to target next year.

Currency Movements

The euro dipped 0.2% on Friday to $1.0843, though it remains up 0.7% against the dollar for the week. Sterling also fell by 0.2%, settling at $1.2649, while the dollar strengthened by 0.3% against the Japanese yen, reaching 155.9.

Market Forecast

The dollar’s outlook remains bearish in the short term due to ongoing uncertainties about Federal Reserve rate cuts. A rate cut in September could provide immediate downward pressure on the dollar, while a cut in December might offer some temporary support if economic conditions deteriorate further. Traders should monitor upcoming economic data and Fed communications for clearer signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is struggling to find direction on Friday. Nonetheless, the short-term trend is still down.

For that matter, the intermediate trend is also down with the index trading on the weakside of its 50-day moving average at 104.795. This indicator, however, is also a pivot with it being the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

On the downside, the major support is the 200-day moving average at 104.344. It is also a trigger point for an acceleration to the downside with 103.572 the next potential target.

