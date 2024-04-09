US Dollar (DXY) Index News: Facing Pressure Ahead of CPI Report, Fed Minutes

US Dollar Index Faces Pressure Amidst Caution Ahead of Inflation Data

The US Dollar Index encountered notable weakness against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as Treasury yields declined, prompting investor caution ahead of impending inflation data slated for release on Wednesday.

At 14:07 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading 103.918, down 0.204 or -0.20%.

Rate Cut Expectations

Traders in Fed fund futures observed a significant shift, with expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts dwindling to 62 basis points (bps), marking the lowest anticipation since October last year and down from a notable 150 basis points in January. The likelihood of a 25 bps cut in June also decreased to 49%, down from 57% a week earlier, according to data from CME Group.

Mixed Economic Data

Last week concluded with the US dollar posting losses as traders digested a mix of economic data. Notably, there was an unexpected deceleration in US services expansion, contrasting with job growth that surpassed expectations. Despite this, Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group, highlighted the resilient nature of the labor market, emphasizing its tight conditions.

Fed’s Hawkish Stance

While the market braced for potential rate adjustments, the Federal Reserve continued to signal a hawkish stance. Remarks from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee underscored reluctance towards easing monetary policy, emphasizing the need to assess the economic impact of any such measures carefully.

Geopolitical Tensions and Safe-Haven Demand

Amid geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions in Gaza, analysts speculated on increased demand for safe-haven assets, with the US dollar potentially benefiting from such developments.

Market Forecast

As the market awaits inflation data, caution prevails, with sentiments likely to hinge on the outcome. Should the data surprise on the upside, it could reignite expectations for rate cuts, potentially exerting further pressure on the US Dollar Index. Conversely, a weaker-than-expected print might stabilize rate cut expectations, providing some support for the dollar.

In conclusion, the US Dollar Index faces a precarious landscape amidst fluctuating rate cut expectations and geopolitical tensions, with Wednesday’s inflation data anticipated to dictate short-term market sentiments.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

Sellers are hitting the U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday. The move has led to a test of the 50-day moving average at 103.912, followed closely by the 200-day moving average at 103.803. The near-term focus should be on the long-term or 200-day MA.

A sustained move over the 200-day moving average will indicate the presence of strong buyers.

A failure to hold this level will signal that seller have regained control of the dollar index. This could trigger an acceleration to the downside.

