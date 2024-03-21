US Dollar (DXY) Index News: DXY Reacting to Global Central Bank Policies

U.S. Dollar Index in Response to Central Bank Policies

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher on Thursday after recovering from earlier weakness fueled by recent monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world.

At 13:45, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 103.777, up 0.398 or +0.38%.

Federal Reserve Maintains Rate Cut Plans

The Federal Reserve is sticking to its course of three planned rate cuts this year, responding to higher-than-expected inflation figures. Chair Jerome Powell has highlighted the temporary nature of the recent inflation rise, which has resulted in a weaker U.S. Dollar. As a consequence, market expectations for the commencement of the Fed’s easing cycle in June have grown.

Market Adjusting to Fed’s Approach

The Federal Reserve’s decision to not take a more assertive stance has led to market reactions, with notable gains in the euro and sterling against the dollar.

Bank of England Holds Rates Steady

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is keeping its interest rate at 5.25%, hinting at possible future reductions as inflation shows signs of easing. This cautious approach by the BoE has a comparatively minor direct impact on the DXY than the Federal Reserve’s policies.

Japanese Yen’s Movement

In a related note, the Japanese yen has seen a slight increase against the dollar, largely influenced by the Bank of Japan’s shift away from negative interest rates. The interest rate differential between Japan and the U.S. continues to be a significant factor affecting the yen.

Short-term Outlook for DXY

In the short term, the DXY’s movement is expected to be influenced by a combination of the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on inflation and global monetary policy actions. These factors suggest a complex and varied path for the Index, with the Fed’s upcoming decisions and international economic indicators playing key roles in shaping its direction in the near future.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

DXY is posting a notable comeback on Thursday after recovering from early session pressure. The direction into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

A trade below the 50-day moving average at 103.650 will be a sign of weakness with 102.853 the next likely target.

Overcoming and sustaining a rally over the 200-day moving average at 103.697 will signify strength. This will target the weekly high at 104.149. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

