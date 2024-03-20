News & Insights

US DOJ to sue Apple for antitrust violations, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 20, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters

Adds details from the report and share movement

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is poised to sue Apple AAPL.O as soon as Thursday for allegedly violating antitrust laws by blocking rivals from accessing hardware and software features of its iPhone, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which is expected to be filed in federal court, escalates the Biden administration's antitrust fights against most of the biggest technology companies in the United States, the report said.

The case marks the third time that the Justice Department has sued Apple for antitrust violations in the past 14 years, but is the first case accusing the iPhone maker of illegally maintaining its dominant position, the report added.

Late in February, Bloomberg News had reported that Apple representatives met with Justice Department officials in a bid to persuade the agency not to file an antitrust suit against the iPhone maker.

Apple and a DOJ spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of the company were down 1.5% at $175.97 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

