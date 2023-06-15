News & Insights

US Markets

US DOJ to investigate PGA Tour-LIV Golf pact - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 15, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has notified the PGA Tour that it will review its planned deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf for antitrust concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.