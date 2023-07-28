News & Insights

Markets
LYV

US DOJ may file antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation - Politico

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 28, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar and Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds shares and requests made for comment

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice could file an antitrust lawsuit against concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment LYV.N and its unit Ticketmaster by the end of the year, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of Live Nation dropped 5% in extended tradingon Friday.

Earlier this year, U.S. senators slammed Live Nation's lack of transparency and inability to block bot purchases of tickets following a major fiasco involving ticket sales for Taylor Swift's long-awaited concert tour.

The potential lawsuit could claim that the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry, Politico reported, adding that the timing of the case was not firm and the DOJ could decide to drop it.

Live Nation and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.