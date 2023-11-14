US DOE will not force Venture Global to provide LNG to Repsol

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) rejected Repsol's REP.MC application to rehear a motion aimed at forcing U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Venture Global to provide the Spanish energy company with LNG from the Calcasieu Pass export plant.

The DOE said it does not determine the operational status of a project, only the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) does.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

