US diplomat Nuland, strong supporter of Ukraine, to step down

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking U.S. diplomat who is known for her staunch support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, will step down as under secretary of state for political affairs in the coming weeks, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Nuland will be replaced on an acting basis by John Bass, under secretary of state for management, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement in which he warmly praised Nuland, a career diplomat who earlier served as the department's spokesperson, top diplomat for Europe and ambassador to NATO.

"It's Toria's leadership on Ukraine that diplomats and students of foreign policy will study for years to come," Blinken said in the written statement, alluding to Nuland's backing of Ukraine, particularly since Russia's 2022 invasion.

"Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure," Blinken added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on who might be nominated to the position on a permanent basis.

