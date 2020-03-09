US Markets

US determines Infineon's Cypress deal poses no national security concerns

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Cypress Semiconductor Corp said Monday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) determined that there are no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover by German chipmaker Infineon Technologies.

