US determines Infineon's Cypress deal poses no national security concerns

March 9 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O said Monday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) determined that there are no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover by German chipmaker Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

