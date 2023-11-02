News & Insights

US Markets

US destroyer, Canadian frigate transit Taiwan Strait -US military

Credit: REUTERS/ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY

November 02, 2023 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by Albee Zhang, Ryan Woo, Yi-Mou Lee for Reuters ->

Updates with China and Taiwan response

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. destroyer USS Rafael Peralta and a Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa transited the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement, making their third joint transit in the region since June.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the two warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a northerly direction on Wednesday night, adding it monitored the movement and the situation was "normal."

China followed and monitored the transit and handled the situation in line with the law and regulations, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said in a statement on Thurday.

The U.S. and Canadian navies made a similar transit in September.

In June, the U.S. navy released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer. Chinese foreign ministry said its military's measures were completely reasonable, legitimate, and professional and safe.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Yi-Mou Lee in Taiwan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.