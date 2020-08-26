US Democrats Ask Trump Administration for Details on Terrorist Crypto Seizures
Two U.S. Democrats have asked the Trump administration to provide more information on recent seizures of cryptocurrency from terrorist groups, including ISIS.
- Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri made the request Monday, according to The Hill.
- Calling it âthe largest-ever seizure of online terrorist financing,â the two lawmakers said it is âvitalâ that members of the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy should be briefed on the investigation.
- They requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of the Treasury provide the briefing, with the latter also asked to explain its efforts in tackling potential malicious attacks on U.S. finance.
- As for why, Gottheimer and Cleaver explained that this information would help lawmakers develop legislation enabling law enforcement agencies and regulators to âcontinue to address the illicit use of cryptocurrency and disrupt terrorist organizations.â
- As reported on Aug. 13, the DOJ announced the seizure of 300 terrorist cryptocurrency accounts with funds worth in the âmillions of dollars.â
- Following an investigation, money-laundering and fundraising efforts involving al-Qaeda, Hamas and ISIS were dismantled, it said.
- Gottheimer told The Hill in a statement that itâs important âto stay one step aheadâ of foreign terrorist entities that threaten the U.S.
See also: DOJ Indicts Founder of Anti-Money Laundering Bitcoin Project for Money Laundering
Related Stories
- NASA Is Bankrolling a Blockchain for Quadcopter Communications
- Fidelityâs Chief Strategist Starts Bitcoin Index Fund
- Darknetâs Largest Marketplace Still Offline; Fears of Exit Scam Rise
- South Korean Crypto Exchange Coinbit Seized Over Allegations of Massive Wash Trading
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.