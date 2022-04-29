US demand for crude, petroleum products rose in Feb -EIA

Oil

Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in February to the highest since December, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

Demand rose to 20.4 million barrels per day (bpd), the EIA said. Demand for motor gasoline rose to 8.6 million bpd, also the highest since December, the EIA said in the report.

