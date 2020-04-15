US Markets

US defense secretary says China still withholding information on coronavirus

Contributors
Phil Stewart Reuters
Idrees Ali Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China is still withholding information related to the coronavirus needed to inform the global response, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a television interview on Wednesday, as he called on Beijing to share its data.

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - China is still withholding information related to the coronavirus needed to inform the global response, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a television interview on Wednesday, as he called on Beijing to share its data.

"Clearly, the Chinese could have been more transparent earlier and shared much more of the data. We would have (had) a better understanding of this virus and then how to deal with it," Esper said in an interview with Fox News.

"Even today we see them withholding information and so I think we need to do more and continue to press them to share."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

((phillip.stewart@thomsonreuters.com; 1-202-898-8398; Reuters Messaging: phillip.stewart.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular